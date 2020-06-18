Border Patrol arrests Honduran national sentenced for rape in Sevier County

Breaking News
Juan Carlos Cornejo-Aleman

EDINBURG, Texas – A Honduran national charged with aggravated statutory rape in Sevier County, Tennessee, was arrested Monday by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas.

Juan Carlos Cornejo-Aleman, 40, received a four-year sentence for the crime after being arrested by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear from the Board Patrol’s release why Cornejo-Aleman was out of jail.

Cornejo-Aleman is still being processed by the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Patrol.

