KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Big Ears, the nationally acclaimed eclectic festival held in multiple venues in downtown Knoxville over a four-day span in late March, is "hoping for the best" amid the public's health safety concerns about coronavirus.

"We are certainly monitoring the situation, but with the festival still three weeks away, we are in full planning mode and assuming that the festival will take place as scheduled," said Ashley Capps of promoter A.C. Entertainment, which puts on the festival.