KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A train boxcar derailed Saturday morning on Highway 27 in Morgan County.

The derailment occurred near the intersection with Reno Phillips Road between Robbins and Sunbright. According to Norfolk Southern no injuries occurred and no hazardous materials were involved.

“This is an area with a double track and the second one is open for traffic while crews get the train going again,” a Norfolk Southern spokesperson told WATE 6 On Your Side.

No other details were given.