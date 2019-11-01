Boy dressed as ‘Garth at Neyland Stadium’ visits WATE 6 On Your Side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville boy dressed as “Garth at Neyland Stadium” who has garnered thousands of fans’ attention as well as from Garth Brooks himself visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday.

Logan Cain toured the Greystone Mansion and visited with WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Bo Williams and Kristin Farley and also helped Meteorologist Ken Weathers out in the Storm Center.

He tells WATE 6 On Your Side his favorite Garth Brooks song is “Thunder Rolls” and that he was excited to see him in concert.

Cain caught the attention of thousands after his aunt posted to Instagram a photo of his Halloween costume.

The post went viral, with a repost from Garth Brooks himself along with an invitation to his Knoxville concert at Neyland Stadium later this month.

