Boy Scouts hosts Distinguished Citizens Dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts honored this year’s distinguished citizen Thursday night at the Knoxville Convention Center.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare interviewed this year’s recipient, Dale Keasling, the chairman of Home Federal Bank.

“Working in banking as long as I did you meet a lot of leaders in different fields,” Keasling said. “It’s interesting to find that so many of those people had a scouting background. It really is encouraging to see that sort of thing. They’ll tell you, ‘scouting made a difference in my life.’ So that’s encouraging to see. Really is.”

Also recognized at the dinner were the Council’s Scouts of the Year, 4th grader Birdie Lane won STEM Scout of the Year, Karin Turnmire and Jake Cheney also earned recognition.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was honored to emcee the event.

