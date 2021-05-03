Boyd Foundation gifts $1 million to Knoxville YWCA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boyd Foundation has committed $1 million to YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley to renovate its nearly century-old Downtown Center, and expand its Keys of Hope Women’s Program.

The program will be renamed in honor of Jenny Boyd, wife of Randy Boyd.

“The generous gift from the Boyd family and The Boyd Foundation is a great boost to our critical fundraising efforts to transform more lives through Keys of Hope and bring much-needed changes to our nearly 100-year-old historic building. “Renovation of the YWCA Downtown Center and expansion of the Keys of Hope program will enable us to serve and empower more women through proven, life-changing programs.” Whitney Peter, board president of the YWCA of Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.

The Keys of Hope program’s goal is to teach woman skills to be independent and empower them to live on their own.