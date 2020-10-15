Boys & Girls Club of the Tenn. Valley receives iPads, STEM ‘maker space’ from UScellular

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley is better equipped to help the children they serve after a donation of iPads and a STEM “maker space” from UScellular.

UScellular has donated eight iPads to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley for local community sites and has funded a new “maker space” for the Walter P. Taylor Club to help staff support their members.

The iPads will help with in-person and virtual programming during the school year and make it easier to communicate with kids, teachers and parents.

The maker space which will be at the Walter P Taylor Club will allow elementary and middle school-aged students to enjoy science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and activities, including coding games, small robotics kits, building physics and more.

“Throughout the past several months, we’ve seen how vital technology and connectivity are as many people have been virtually learning, working and communicating,” Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in East Tennessee, said. “During this challenging time, the Walter P. Taylor Club has continued to support local youth, and since school has started again, we hope these new technology resources can help staff and members stay connected to the people and information they need to be successful.”

The donation, worth $8,000, is part of more than $100,000 in technology items that UScellular donated to 13 clubs across the country.

