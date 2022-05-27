KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley received a $20,900 grant from the Truist Foundation to support the YouthForce program.

The Truist Foundation supported the YouthForce program by completing soft skills training, Job Ready and Career Ready Internships. The grant will support technical training camps throughout the summer including skills like nursing, welding, engineering, criminal justice, cosmetology and culinary arts camps.

“There’s no better way to prepare youth for successful careers than providing hands-on internships and training,” said Johnny Moore, Tennessee regional president for Truist. “Our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley’s YouthForce program will help youth develop skillsets and professional networks that are critical for future success, and is another way we fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

The Truist Foundation grant supports communities by investing in innovative nonprofits that align with our key areas of focus: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses, according to the Truist Foundation website.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is very grateful to the Truist Foundation for their support. This gift will help us prepare Club members with real-world skills that will better position them for success,” said Bart McFadden, president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The Boys & Girls Clubs also has an event, “Gearing Up for Success” that starts from June 7-20. Those interested would contact Xavier Bridges by calling 865-310-7929 or Katie Roehrs by calling 423-834-6895.