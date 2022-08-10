CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Bog Bridges have been added and steps have been repaired along the Bradley Gap section of the Appalachian Trail.

The Cherokee National Forest, along with Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club (TEHCC), completed the repairs. The TEHCC is a part of the Appalachian Trail Club, which maintains the section of the Appalachian Trail in the Watauga District.

Last summer, the group reached out to the Forest Service with a solution to help an area at Bradley Gap along the Appalachian Trail. The group has found that this part of the trail was constantly wet resulting in trail issues.

Bradley Gap section of A.T before repair. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

Bradley Gap section of A.T before repair. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

To help prevent water from building up on the trail, TEHCC built bog bridges and installed locust posts in the area to rehab steps. Forest Service officials provided UTVs to help transport the materials from the bottom to the top of the mountain.

“Working along with the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club has helped a lot in being able to maintain the Appalachian Trail and ensuring the safety of the public,” said Chad Ingle, natural resource specialist for the Cherokee National Forest.

Forest Service and TEHCC member placing bog bridges along the Bradley Gap section of A.T. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

TEHCC helped mitigate this water along the trail by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

Bog bridge along the Bradley Gap section of A.T. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

Forest Service and TEHCC member placing bog bridges along the Bradley Gap section of A.T. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

Forest Service and TEHCC member placing bog bridges along the Bradley Gap section of A.T. (Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle)

The Appalachian Trail goes through 14 states and crosses more than 60 federal, state and local parks and forests.