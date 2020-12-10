‘Brand It Blue’ mobile pantry food drive feeds more than 1,000 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local company that helps people find jobs went the extra mile, helping to feed more than 1,000 families.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Express Employment Professionals of Knoxville held their “Brand It Blue” mobile pantry food drive on Wednesday at three locations.

The business with offices in Knoxville, Rockwood and Clinton raised more than $10,000 to put on a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry distributed boxes of food to those in need during the pandemic at the three separate locations: Knoxville, Rockwood and Clinton.

Express Employment’s owner tells us that every week, they have about 200 job postings that they help to fill. If you would like some assistance in the hiring process, you can call them at 865-282-4807.