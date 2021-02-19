Breakfast meeting in Knoxville highlights importance of talking to one another in difficult times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many people are searching for solutions after the shooting deaths of three Knoxville teenagers in less than a month. While some action has already been taken by Knoxville Police Department, including increased patrols and school resource officers, many local leaders, school officials, and neighbors feel more action is needed.

Friday morning, Knox County Commissioners Dasha Lundy and Courtney Durrett met with Knox County Schools Chief of Staff Renee Kelly to discuss “school disparities and school safety concerns,” according to a public notice.

The three have met before and the topic was already set prior to the recent homicides. Given the events of the week, Friday’s meeting was also an opportunity for the three local leaders to debrief, laugh a little, and reinforce the major goals they hope to accomplish.

They left their titles at the door; however, the did bring their shared desire to see lasting change. “It takes all of us,” Kelly said.

Durratt replied, “Exactly, we’ve got to pull from everywhere. It’s not just within the school system.”

The meeting, itself, also highlighted the potential in sitting down and discussing difficult subjects. The three come from different backgrounds. They all have different family sizes. They’re also in different stages of life. Yet, they were able to enjoy their breakfast as if they were lifelong friends. Collectively, they feel relationships, like theirs, are the foundation to figuring out the best path forward for a safer, more inclusive, Knoxville.

“We have to start at square one. We have to learn how to respect each other and give each other grace because we are all broken people,” Lundy said.

The commissioner said policy changes are needed, but that the first focus should be extending more grace and listening to one another more.

“My hope is we take a pause and rethink how we do business,” she said. “We all go home dealing with all kinds of burdens that people don’t know about, but our community has continued to criticize and dehumanize people.”

Lundy also noted the violence isn’t new, but the response should be.

“We have to pause and reflect, am I doing enough, are we doing enough, or are we jumping the gun every time something bad happens? It becomes reckless.”