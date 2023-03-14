KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TV and movie fans will be lining up in Knoxville this summer to meet one of the acclaimed TV and film actors working today.

Award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito will appear at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo from July 8-9 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

He is best known for his role as Gus Fring on the smash-hit TV series “Breaking Bad” and its prequel show “Better Call Saul.” Other notable roles include Moff Gideon on the first live-action Star Wars TV series “The Mandalorian,” as well as the Amazon series “The Boys,” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

FanBoy Expo is an annual pop culture convention that takes place around the country featuring celebrity guests and famous comic artists and creators. Past editions of the Knoxville event have welcomed stars like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from “Game of Thrones,” William Shatner and George Takei of “Star Trek,” and KISS co-founder Peter Criss.

Other notable celebrities coming to Knoxville in July include WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, “The Lord of the Rings” stars Sean Astin, John Rhys-Davies, and Miranda Otto, and many others.

Visit fanboyexpo.com/knoxville for more information on tickets, autographs, pictures and a complete list of celebrity appearances.