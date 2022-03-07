KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is spotlighting a trailblazer on its team.

Amber Ray is KUB’s first female lineworker. At just 18 years old, Ray joined the team a little more than a month ago.

“I’m the first one at KUB, which is awesome and breaking a big stereotype,” Ray said.

She says she knew she didn’t want to work inside or at a desk, so a mentor recommended the powerline technician program through Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

“After signing up for the program and going through it, I was like woah. I fell in love with my career field. Now that I’m working here, I love my job and I wake up every day excited to get to work and begin,” said Ray.

It’s clear Ray is exactly where she needs to be, and she’s hoping other women now feel encouraged to join her.

“I hope that I inspire other women to maybe check out linemen and figure out if this would be something for them as well, because I think it’s a great job and I love my job and I feel like other women would like it as well especially if they like to work outside,” she said.

Ray says she is looking forward to a long career with KUB. She’d like to one day become a foreman and run her own crew, and hopes there will be other female workers on it.