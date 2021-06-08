Brewfest returning to Knoxville this August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the city’s largest beer festivals is returning this August. Knoxville Brewfest 2021 will be held at the Southern Railway Station. It’s your chance to sample up to 300 beers from across the region and give back to a good cause.

This year’s event will feature two sessions to allow for more social distancing. Session 1 will be noon to 3 p.m. and Session 2 will be 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11, for the 21 and up event.

Tickets are $50 and include a commemorative tasting glass, map and beer tastings. Designated driver tickets are also on sale for $20 and include nonalcoholic beverages. All ticket holders must be 21 years of age and present a government-issued ID upon entry. Children and pets are not allowed.

Net proceeds will go to CureDuchenne. Duchenne is a progressive, muscle-wasting disease. Most of those who are diagnosed with the disease are ages 5 and below, and most don’t survive to see 30. The body fails to produce the protein dystrophin leading to heart and breathing failure.