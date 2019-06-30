Brianna Mason makes history as Miss Tennessee winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County and a first-grade teacher, became the first African American to be crowned Miss Tennessee on Saturday night.

Mason, 23, a former Miss Knoxville and a native of Nashville, will represeent Tennessee at the Miss America Scholarship Comptetition.

The pageant was held for the first time in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, was crowing 2019 Miss Tennessee on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. (Courtesy Rob Metgar Photography)

She won the on-stage interview and talent preliminaries and performed “Piano Fantasy” on Saturday.

Mason will receive a $15,000 scholarship.

1st Runner Up – Lauren Dickson, Miss Lexington, and the Public Relations Award Winner. She receives a $10,000 Scholarship and $2,000 scholarship.

2nd Runner Up – Savannah Maddison, Miss Williamson County. She receives an $8,000 Scholarship

3rd Runner Up – Abbie Bayless, Miss West Tennessee, People’s Choice Award Winner. She receives a $6,000 Scholarship partially funded by Tosh Farms and Katherine and Jamie Tosh.

4th Runner Up – Tally Bevis, Miss Music Row. She receives a $5,000 Scholarship funded by Belinda Arender of IBERIABANK MORTGAGE

