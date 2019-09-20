BrickUniverse built inside Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Convention Center is hosting BrickUniverse once again. Master builders and Lego artist’s come from across the country to show off their work.

Inside the convention center you will see exhibits like Jonathan Lopes’s. Who builds large scale buildings from cities like New York and San Francisco. One of his largest buildings on display is his Woolworth building. It weighs over three hundred pounds and stands over six feet tall.

“I visited the Woolworth building in New York City, I lived in New York City for twenty-six years,” Said Lego artist Jonathan Lopes. ” I start creating my Lego version I don’t use any C.A.D programs, no software and there are no instructions for any of these works,” said Lopes.

If architecture isn’t your cup of tea, the convention features a little for everyone. Also on display is a working automated space shuttle. There is also area’s where you and your kids could build your own masterpieces. Like the Wrigley Field Replica being built in the video below.

Tickets are still available you can get them online by visiting here or you can get them at door for a little more.