Bridge on East End of Collier Drive in Sevierville temporary closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge at the east end of Collier Drive near Veterans Boulevard is closed to all traffic. The Sevierville Police Department announced the closure of the busy roadway Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Sevierville Police Department, the temporary closure to all traffic is needed as the ongoing work to repair the bridge continues. Barricades are in place at the intersections of Collier Drive with Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard.
The bridge is set to reopen in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 10.