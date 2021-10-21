KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kodak man was arrested Friday in Knoxville after several businesses along Broadway were damaged and defaced with blood.

Officers responded to a convenience store in the 1700 block of North Broadway just before 11 p.m. for a report of an individual throwing items and flinging blood around the store.

Brian Carter, 35, of Kodak was arrested and charged with assault and three counts of vandalism.

The suspect had been detained by two bystanders. They advised officers that the defendant was acting erratically and punched one of the bystanders in the mouth with a closed fist.

The convenience store manager estimated the cost of products that would have to be destroyed due to contamination and the length of time to clean up the store would be in excess of $1,000.

A representative of nearby Rose Mortuary said they saw the suspect break a glass window, enter the lobby and fling blood on the carpet, walls, columns and almost to the high ceiling of the entrance. The estimated cost to repair the damage was estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

A window was also broken at the WATE-TV studios on North Broadway. A witness saw the suspect in front of the building and noticed the broken window panes. The cost to replace the window and clean up the blood was again estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

Carter was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He is set to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 28 in Knox County court.