KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Time to get your cowboy boots out. Brooks & Dunn are planning a return to arenas for the first time in over a decade.

The iconic duo announced their reboot tour that will kick off this summer. They will make a stop in Knoxville to play in Thompson-Boling Arena on May 14 and tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour will have special openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more.

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”