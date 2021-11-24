KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two brothers, who allegedly stole from multiple Walmarts, were arrested Monday night by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a Knox County Walmart.

On the evening of November 22, a witness told officers that Tyrone King was in the Walmart on Walbrook Drive. Police say King loaded a diaper genie bag with stolen merchandise totaling $5,083.87, a method he has allegedly used in previous thefts. Walmart officials told police he was involved in 29 Walmart incidents, totaling over $200,000 in the theft of merchandise.

As King was leaving the store, officers attempted to take him into custody but he allegedly ran from them. This lead to a short chase in the parking lot that ended with officers tasing King after he resisted being handcuffed. Officers searched him and said they found 8.26 grams of marijuana.

Walmart officials told officers that King often works with another person as his get-away driver. This lead officers to find a silver Toyota Camry near the entrance of the parking lot in the area King fled. KCSO located the driver and identified him as Travis King, Tyrone’s brother.

A K9 officer conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert for narcotics. This lead to a search of the vehicle. Officers say a loaded .38 caliber revolver was found in the passenger side glove box, and in the trunk of the vehicle was a box filled with $7,600 in merchandise that is believed to have been stolen in Monroe County was found.

KCSO says both Tyrone and Travis King are convicted felons. Tyrone had been convicted of multiple burglaries and weapons possession felonies in Georgia, and he is on probation in Georgia for a weapons charge. He has multiple fully extraditable warrants out of multiple states and police say he is a confirmed gang member. Travis was convicted of forgery in Georgia on 11/04/2021 and was driving on a suspended driver’s license.