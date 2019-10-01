Brunch spot Ruby Sunshine expanding to Gatlinburg

Courtesty of Ruby Sunshine

Bananas Foster Pain Perdu is one of Ruby Sunshine’s featured dishes.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — All-day breakfast spot Ruby Sunshine is coming to downtown Gatlinburg four months after the New Orleans-inspired restaurant landed in Knoxville.

The brunch spot will be located just off the Parkway at 105 Reagan Drive, near the Space Needle and Skylift Park and is expected to be open by early 2020. The 4,735-square-foot restaurant will seat 182 patrons and will feature roll-up garage doors with an unobstructed view of Crockett Mountain.

“Downtown Gatlinburg has become such a treasured city in the South, and we couldn’t be more excited to join this one-of-a-kind community,” owner Jennifer Weishaupt said. “We hope Ruby Sunshine becomes a place for the locals to drop in regularly and for the many visitors to include as a delicious stop on their Smoky Mountain travels.”

The restaurant will have the same hours as its Knoxville counterpart in Market Square. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Gatlinburg location will be the fifth in Tennessee. Ruby Sunshine is expanding to Chattanooga as well and already has locations in Franklin and Nashville.

Ruby Sunshine will offer New Orleans-style twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes and French toast, as well as cocktails. The restaurant is the latest concept from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, the collective behind the acclaimed Big Easy-based eatery Ruby Slipper Café.

Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt founded the original restaurant, Ruby Slipper Café, in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina 11 years ago. Both Ruby Slipper Cafe and Ruby Sunshine restaurants remain owned and operated by the original founders.

The menu will echo the one at Ruby Slipper Café, which includes BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Eggs Cochon Benedict and Bananas Foster Pain Perdu, as well as morning cocktails like the Brandy Milk Punch, Morning Margarita, Mimosas and, Bloody Marys.