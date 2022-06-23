KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A reported house fire in Knoxville was actually a brush fire according to Rural Metro Fire.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at the 4500 block of Foothills Drive in Halls. When they arrived they found an unattended brush fire spreading toward two homes.

Rural Metro Fire was able to quickly extinguish the fire and soak the land with water. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Rural Metro adds that due to the dry conditions outside people should avoid burning things as the fire could quickly spread. Knox County is also under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.