KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some residents of the Wears Valley community have been asked to evacuate after a wildfire was reported Wednesday, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said.

Brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

The fire is burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane. The Wears Valley Fire Department is asking anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane to evacuate immediately. This includes anyone on Hatcher Mountain Road and any roads that lead off of Hatcher Mountain Rd.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department captain Jon Lanier estimated the fire currently covers 20 acres. Two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed.

Due to low humidity and high winds, Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier Co. EMA has also asked people not to burn anything today.

Map shows Hatcher Mountain Road and surrounding area. (Google Maps)

Smoke seen from brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.