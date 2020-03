SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Buddy’s Bar-B-Q Sevierville says they’re joining several other Sevier County restaurants by offering any Sever County School kids/students that are in need of a missed school lunch.

The other restaurants, according to Buddy’s, are Old Dads, The Red Tomato, Don Marco’s and Best Italian.

Buddy’s Sevierville location is offering a piggy pack meal during the two-week school cancellation from Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.