KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the America’s most recognizable horses will participate in Knoxville‘s 98th annual Veterans Day Parade next month.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will strut their stuff at the annual parade sponsored by American Legion Post 2 on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Post 2 is thrilled to have such an iconic symbol of America participate in our annual event,” American Legion Commander and Army Veteran Mike Testerman said in a release.

Eight horses and the iconic red beer wagon will be at the start of the parade route, which will be located at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, at 9 a.m. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m.

Photo: Jess Gutman, Eagle Distributing Company

These famed gentle giants make hundreds of public appearances each year. All selected horses stand at least six feet tall at the shoulder and weigh an average of 2,000 pounds.

The Clydesdales appeared at the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville last year.