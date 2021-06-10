Bugs on the menu: Inskip Grill offering cicada burger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a little more crunch in your burger? Inskip Grill may have the meal of choice for you.

The popular burger joint specializing in huge burgers with a variety of toppings is putting cicadas on the menu. The North Knoxville restaurant’s new Brood X Burger features “two smash patties, cheddar cheese, deep fried cicada patty with a drizzle of house picante” according to their Facebook account.

“The Brood X Burger will not emerge again until 2038,” the social post goes on to say.

The restaurant, located at 4877 North Broadway, has other burgers for you to choose from named after Knoxville neighborhoods and celebrities as well as other pop culture references.

