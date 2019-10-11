Building renamed after state senator at Roane State Community College

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – On Roane State Community College’s campus, a state lawmaker was recognized for his service to the community, by having a building named after him.

Friday, the 41-year-old technology building on the Harriman campus of Roane State Community College was named after state Senator Ken Yager.

The Yager Building, honoring the senator’s connection to the school, serving as an adjunct professor, assistant professor, dean, and program director; as well as a lawmaker to allocate state funds to improve the school.

Senator Yager, not resting on his laurels, Friday he said he is still working to improve higher education.