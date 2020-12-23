Burchett calls for lawmakers to return to Washington, ‘get COVID-19 relief bill right’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) believes the recently passed stimulus bill should be vetoed.

“We need a coronavirus relief bill with no strings attached, and President (Donald) Trump should veto this bill,” Burchett said in a statement.

“Struggling families and small businesses get pennies while billions of American taxpayer dollars are sent overseas. My colleagues and I need to get back to Washington and work through Christmas to make this right.”

Burchett has represented the 2nd District of Tennessee since January 2019, after spending 16 years in the state Legislature. He serves on the House Budget, Foreign Affairs, and Small Business committees.