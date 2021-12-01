KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few days after weather conditions had officials restricting the issuance of burn permits in some parts of East Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture says they’re now back on.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side Wednesday that they are now issuing burn permits in Sevier, Union, Blount, Monroe and Loudon counties.

Burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry between Oct. 15 – May 15 for debris piles in areas without local restrictions. Residents are also encouraged to check local restrictions in their area prior to conducting any burning activity.

You can go online at http://www.burnsafetn.org/ to request a permit online or call (865) 429-7020.