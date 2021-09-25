Bus contractors in KCS call emergency meeting over mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bus contractors for Knox County Schools held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the federal court order for masks in Knox County Schools, according to a press release from the bus contractors.  

The release stated contractors originally voted to halt services on Monday but later reversed that decision because they felt children and parents would not have time to be informed of the change. The contractors agreed to “continue bus service temporarily until clarification from the courts is received.”  

The release also said, “Bus drivers are already taxed with transporting thousands of children daily and drivers foresee a very difficult, if not impossible, task of ‘enforcing’ this court order.” 

