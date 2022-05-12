KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending against a Jeep driver after a wreck with injury was reported in downtown Knoxville Thursday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department, that involved a school bus. No children were on board at the time of the crash.

The wreck involved a school bus and a Jeep on South Gay Street at West Church Avenue. KPD says preliminary information indicates that a Jeep ran a red light and struck the school bus. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The school bus appeared to have crashed into a building in the 600 block of South Gay Street. A metal plaque on the building appeared to read, “Two Centre Square.”

The Two Centre Square building, which stands at six stories above South Gay Street, is located near the historic Tennessee Theatre. First responders at the scene say the building was vacant.

No further details were available and emergency units were responding to the scene.

