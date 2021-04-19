Bus driver lied to Knox County Sheriff’s Office about bus stop prowler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an extensive investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the original complaint from a Knox County bus driver regarding a male attempting to speak to children in his car at bus stops was false.

The bus driver admitted to KCSO that the statement they gave was fabricated.

“I appreciate the quick response from the public as well as the media. We all were under the impression there was a potential threat to children, and everyone acted quickly. I’m thankful to all the deputies, detectives and school security personnel, as well as the Knox County Schools administration and staff, for their hard work and diligence throughout this process.” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

The driver is reportedly no longer on KCS’s driver eligibility list.