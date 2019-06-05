Bus in Knox County carrying Cub Scouts involved in crash

A school bus in Knox County carrying a Cub Scout group was involved in a head-on crash early Wednesday.

The collision between the bus and a vehicle happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at East Emory Rd and Heiskell Rd. 36 Cub Scouts were on the bus, according to Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Two people in the car were transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. One adult on the bus was transported to UT Medical Center ER with non-life threatening injuries.

There were three children on the bus with minor complaints. Additional ambulances were dispatched, but they were waiting on the parents to arrive to decide about transporting.

