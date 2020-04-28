Businesses turning Knoxville blue in tribute to front-line workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A group has been working to light the city in blue as a special tribute to those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Hillcrest Healthcare began the project known as Every Light Matters and is working with business owners to join together in solidarity with police, health care workers and other first responders.

Another way to get involved, businesses are asked to change their Facebook profile pictures to Every Light Matters’ image on Hillcrest’s website to show their support online. From April 28-May 6 you can change your social media profile picture or cover photo to show Every Light Matters.

