By the numbers: Alcohol sales going smoothly at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the football season has gotten off to a rocky start, one thing that has definitely been a success at Neyland Stadium is alcohol sales.

Beer and wine sales started at Neyland Stadium Sept. 7 with the game against BYU. The University of Tennessee reported almost 23,000 cans of beer were sold along with 87 bottles of wine.

Those sales of cans and bottles amounted to $247,000.

There were also six arrests and 18 ejections from the stadium during that game.

Also, in the Vols’ match against UT-Chattanooga, over 12,000 cans of beer were sold along with 41 bottles of wine – totaling $138,000 in sales.

There was also one arrest and three ejections during that game.