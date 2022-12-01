A screenshot from video recorded by a Sevier County firefighter in the middle of the Wears Valley wildfires in Sevier County, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry has shared its data on wildfires fought and extinguished in East Tennessee in 2022. A spokesperson said Thursday many acres burned this year than in the past four years combined.

The Division of Forestry or TDF responds to wildland fires on state and private lands that occur year-round, especially during periods of drought. However, the two main fire seasons in Tennessee are in spring and fall.

TDF shared the following numbers regarding wildfires in 2022:

Year-To-Date (statewide):

1,250 wildfires for 18,300 acres

Since October 15 (statewide):

364 wildfires; 6,500 acres burned

TDF says the unofficial start to fall fire season is around Oct. 15 each year.

YTD (East Tennessee District):

396 wildfires for 11,700 acres

Since October 15 (East Tennessee District):

133 wildfires; 4,830 acres burned

10-year average

750 wildfires for 17,000 acres.

TDF spokesperson Tim Phelps said overall, 2022 has been a busy year for fighting wildfire, adding, “As many acres burned this year than past four years combined.”

Phelps also said the wildfire average in 2017-2021 had a stretch of lower numbers, so the overall average is lower. Current wildfire conditions can be viewed on the Division of Forestry data map.