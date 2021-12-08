MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Morristown is thanking the actions of a few bystanders who saved a person’s life by pulling them from a burning home and performing CPR on Tuesday night.

Officials said that prior to the arrival of firefighters to a house fire on Cool Springs Road, three bystanders rushed into home and pulled an occupant from the burning home. One of those bystanders happened to be a retired firefighter and performed CPR on the victim, potentially saving their life.

First responders were able to take over caring for the victim, who were eventually was flown to a nearby medical center for treatment. Seventeen firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

The City of Morristown said, “We thank the quick actions of the bystanders to save the occupant’s life. Thank you to our firefighters and EMS for their hard word work to control the fire.”





