CAC receives $3.6M grant from CARES Act

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced $3.6M is heading to Knox County.

Knox County CAC Transit getting the grant as part of the CARES Act.

CAC says it will use the grant funds to continue operations and preventative maintenance as well as administrative expenses it has taken on since the beginning of the pandemic.

