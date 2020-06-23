CAC receives $3.6M grant from CARES Act

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) -- On Monday, the Hamblen County Department of Education posted information regarding a form families were asked to fill out regarding their children's attendance this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the post, students will have the option of attending school online later this year. But first, district officials need to know what that will look like in terms of numbers and demographics, which is why the form completion is needed.