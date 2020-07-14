CAC’s VITA program helping clients in the parking lot with tax deadline closing in

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday is the deadline to finish filing taxes for 2019 after the Treasury Department moved the deadline to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus.

While several tax preparers have had to close their physical offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knox County’s Community Action Committee is helping clients in the parking lot.

The CAC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has quickly reached capacity for drop-off taxes.

With the need at an all-time high, they decided to get creative in order to help as many people as possible to finish their taxes on time.

“One of our clients called us and said we don’t want to come in the building and they said can we sit in the parking lot and wait… great idea, we tried it and it’s worked ok,” Terry Reed, VITA area coordinator, said.

VITA helps low to moderate income clients file their taxes for free.

If you’re interested in the program ahead of the tax filing deadline tomorrow, Wednesday, call 865-546-3500.

Keep in mind that while Reed says they’ll help as many people as possible, with the deadline closing in, they may soon run out of space.

