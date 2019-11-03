Cades Cove Loop Road opening delayed until 11 a.m. for Cades Cove Loop Lope

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reminding park visitors access to Cades Cove will be delayed on Sunday until 11 a.m. for the annual Cades Cove Loop Lope.

The event is held on an early morning in November to minimize disturbance to visitors for this once-a-year opportunity for pre-registered participants to run either a 10-mile or 5-K loop course in support of the park.

The park granted approval for the park’s philanthropic partner, Friends of the Smokies, to host this unique event to support the park under a Special Park Use permit.

To accommodate parking for the event, access to the Cades Cove area is restricted at the Townsend Wye until 11 a.m., which is traditionally a period of lower visitation to the area, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Registered Cades Cove campers, Tremont program participants, and event participants with a parking pass must show registration documents for access beyond this point.

For more information regarding temporary road closures, please visit the park’s website.

