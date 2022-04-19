KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors will be unable to access Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a few days in late April due to roadwork.

The National Park Service says Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed to all traffic from 6 p.m on Sunday, April 24 and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The closure is to allow for the completion of a pavement project that began last September.

Several areas require additional asphalt repair and repaving to “satisfactorily complete” the project, the park service said.

“The full closure is necessary to allow safe and logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road. Crews will be working during nighttime and daytime hours,” officials said.

More than two million visitors use Cades Cove Loop Road each year, according to park data.

“The work will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface,” park officials said.

Cars are stopped on Cades Cove Loop Road. Image by Melissa Greene

The visitor center at Cades Cove is seen. Rain moves into Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Image by Melissa Greene

Rain moves into Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Image by Melissa Greene

Rain moves into Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Image by Melissa Greene

Rain moves into Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Image by Melissa Greene

The road was resurfaced in September, and prior to that the resurfacing was done in 2010.