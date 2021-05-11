Calloway Ridge Trailhead hopes to improve safety near Northshore Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Calloway Ridge Trailhead opened at 10 a.m. on May 5th.

This trailhead is Phase I of the larger Northshore Safety, Wellness & Connectivity Project. When completed, this project will connect two dangerous stretches of Northshore Drive.

The project hopes to improve roadway safety for residents, access to The Cove at Concord Park, and customer connectivity to local businesses. Once complete, it will serve 371 businesses and 11,351 residents in 5,280 households within 1.5 miles.

The grading, paving, turn-in, signage, and lighting work was completed by Knox County Engineering & Public Works.

