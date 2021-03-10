Campaign raises $53,000 for utility assistance program Project Help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thanks to community support, the lights will stay on for those struggling with their bills.

Project Help is a joint effort between Food City, the Community Assistance Coalition and KUB to help pay utility bills for people in need.

Food City shoppers were asked to make a contribution at check out to help, and in just one month, this campaign raised more than $53,000.

“There’s lots of money in our community, thank heavens, to help people pay their utility bill, and Project Help is stepping in and filling those voids. And for those people that, you know, don’t qualify for these other funds, we’re doing that for these individuals and keep their lights on.” Dale Grubbs, board chair for Project Help

If you are in need of a little extra help paying the utility bill right now you can call 865-637-6700 to apply for assistance.