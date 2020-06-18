Campaign to support black-owned restaurants at Juneteenth events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ahead of Friday’s Juneteenth events in the area, there’s a campaign to sponsor and support local black-owned restaurants.

There are several vendors that will be at the Black Lives Matter Knoxville’s Freedom Rally in Caswell Park.

Event organizers are encouraging local, black-owned businesses to take part in the rally, with help from the community.

“To give back to the black community is my joy,” Demodre King, owner of Kings Wings, said. “It will be a passion to help out with anything that I can do as far as the Black Lives Matter event…anything I can do.”

“It starts with us coming together,” Denzel Grant of Black Lives Matter Knoxville said. “Coming together and celebrating a holiday in large number. Making it no different that what Fourth of July is. Making it no different than when we’re in our backyards with our families grilling and barbecuing and stuff like that. We want Juneteenth to represent the same thing.”

The Juneteenth Freedom Rally will be held on Friday, June 19 at Caswell Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Other local Juneteenth events include the Beck Cultural Exchange Center Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting, join the webinar that begins at 4 p.m. and the Black in Appalachia Juneteenth Celebration at Cherokee Park in Morristown from 6 to 10 p.m.

Event organizers say to remember to wear a mask and try to maintain social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES