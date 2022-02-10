KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County man is facing drug charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Monday.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Baird Lane in Jacksboro. While standing outside the residence, officers said they saw Kevin Potter in the driveway and noticed he had hypodermic needles with him. After asking to search him, the officers found a bag of needles and a spoon in his coat pockets.

Potter was then placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Campbell County Jail with a bond set at $20,750.