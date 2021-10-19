KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into a Campbell County High School assistant principal involves text messages he sent to a student while he was working for another school in the district.

A letter sent Sept. 29 to Campbell County High School Assistant Principal Jason James states he is to be suspended without pay pending an investigation into text messages sent to a Jellico High School student while he was assistant principal at Jellico Elementary School.

James moved to CCHS this school year.

“On September 29, 2021, it was reported that you engaged in inappropriate text messaging with an underage student who attended Jellico High School and that relationship continues,” the letter from Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields states.

“This letter serves as notice hat you are suspended without pay beginning immediately pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Fields confirmed Oct. 1 to WATE 6 On Your Side that James was suspended for a possible violation of the school system’s code of ethics.