Campbell County crews battle Saturday brush fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Rural Fire Service is reminding people about having a burn permit following a recent brush fire.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday, April 3, that was caused by someone burning garbage.

The post is reminding people a burn permit is required until May 15, and only brush is allowed to be burned. Garbage and other items are illegal.

Saturday’s fire reportedly burned 15 acres before it was completely contained.







Photos Courtesy: Campbell County Rural Fire Service

Campbell County officials also thanked the City of LaFollette for their help to contain the fire.