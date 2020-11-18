Campbell County deputies, TBI agents investigating body found near Cedar Creek Road

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officers are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Campbell County.

A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed a body was found along an embankment on Cedar Creek Road in LaFollette. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed its agents are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.