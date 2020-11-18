Campbell County deputies, TBI agents investigating body found near Cedar Creek Road

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officers are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Campbell County.
A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed a body was found along an embankment on Cedar Creek Road in LaFollette. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed its agents are assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
