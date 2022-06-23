KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A food processing plant in Campbell County is planning to close.

According to the Campbell County mayor, George’s Prepared Foods is planning to close its Caryville plant. The company is based in Arkansas and operates plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia according to its website.

Mayor El Morton said he has reached out to the Tennessee Economic and Community Development for assistance in keeping the plant open or selling it to another operator. Morton has also reached out to Governor Lee.

In 2017, George’s acquired the plant from Campos Food. At that time, 285 people worked at the plant according to TalkBusiness.net.