Campbell County home a total loss following early-morning fire, no injuries

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – No injuries were reported in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning in Campbell County.

The house fire happened in the 200 block of Prestige Ridge Road at 2:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department say the home was fully-involved.

A spokesperson for the fire department says the smoke alarm woke up everyone and they were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were on the scene until 6:45 a.m. The home was a total loss.

A spokesperson for the fire department says that this shows the importance of having a working smoke detector. He says in this instance, it saved lives.