Campbell County home a total loss following early-morning fire, no injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – No injuries were reported in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning in Campbell County.

The house fire happened in the 200 block of Prestige Ridge Road at 2:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department say the home was fully-involved.

A spokesperson for the fire department says the smoke alarm woke up everyone and they were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were on the scene until 6:45 a.m. The home was a total loss.

A spokesperson for the fire department says that this shows the importance of having a working smoke detector. He says in this instance, it saved lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter